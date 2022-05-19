‘Makes me angry’ Fury as England forced to pay prescription fee – rest of UK gets freebies

NHS prescription charges typically increase in line with average inflation each year. However, the Government has now confirmed prescription costs will remain the same.

It is hoped the move will ease cost of living pressures and ensure medication remains accessible to all.

Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “The rise in the cost of living has been unavoidable as we face global challenges and the repercussions of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“While we cannot completely prevent these rises, where we can help, we absolutely will.

“This is why I am freezing prescription charges to help ease some of these pressures and put money back in people’s pockets.”

