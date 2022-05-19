‘Makes me angry’ Fury as England forced to pay prescription fee – rest of UK gets freebies

NHS prescription charges typically increase in line with average inflation each year. However, the Government has now confirmed prescription costs will remain the same.
It is hoped the move will ease cost of living pressures and ensure medication remains accessible to all.
Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “The rise in the cost of living has been unavoidable as we face global challenges and the repercussions of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.
“While we cannot completely prevent these rises, where we can help, we absolutely will.
“This is why I am freezing prescription charges to help ease some of these pressures and put money back in people’s pockets.”
READ MORE: Martin Lewis explains how to turn £800 into £5,500 state pension
Free prescriptions are also available to a host of other groups dependent on circumstances.
This includes over 60s, students, recipients of state benefits, and individuals living in care homes.
At present, a consultation is taking place to determine whether the free prescription age of 60 should increase.
If successful, it would mean aligning the eligibility age with state pension age.
As a result, older Britons may have to wait an additional six years for a free prescription.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Around 90 percent of community prescription items in England are free of charge, and people don’t pay if they are on a low income, over 60 years old, or have certain medical conditions.
“The upper age exemption has not changed since 1995 and that is why we have consulted on restoring the link with the state pension age.
“No decision has yet been made – we are considering the responses carefully and will respond in due course.”
Source link