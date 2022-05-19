Maple Grove Knocks Off Fredonia In Tennis To Remain Unbeaten

BEMUS POINT — Maple Grove remained unbeaten by knocking off Fredonia in a Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association tennis match Tuesday.

The Red Dragons are now 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the division, while the Hillbillies drop to 8-2 and 8-2.

Fletcher DeMink (MG) d. Neil Cosico 12-7; Jackson Spangler (F) d. Trey DeMink 12-10; Paxton Faulk (MG) d. Tim Brandon 12-7; Nathan Cresanti-Keegan Rishel (MG) d. Grayson Osborne-Coy & Ryan Davis 12-7; Jake Wozniak-Caleb Barton (MG) d. Jack Pietro-Ezra Daly-Griffin 12-7.

TROJANS PREVAIL

Southwestern claimed its 10th win in 13 matches by downing Falconer 4-1.

The Trojans are 10-3 and 7-3. The Golden Falcons, meanwhile, are 3-9 and 2-8.

Brayden Haaksma (S) by forfeit; Zachary Kianos (F) d. Ethan Livingston 6-4, 6-2; Nolan Lefler (S) d. Javier Gonzales 6-2, 6-2; Neves Hoose-Spencer Bell (S) d. Davin Riel-Joshua Erickson 6-2, 6-4; Gannon Moore-Henry Marshall (S) d. JC Hannon-Patrick Holmberg 6-2, 6-0.