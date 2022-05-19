Marian G. Jewell Obituary (1932 – 2022) Albany Times Union

Jewell, Marian G. DELMAR Marian G. Jewell, 90 of Delmar, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Marian was born on March 27, 1932, in Ilion, N.Y. to the late Joseph L. Dashner and Gladys M. Dashner (nee Davies). Following graduation from Ilion High School, Marian received her B.A. in art from Syracuse University. She was a proud member of the university’s Kappa Delta sorority. After graduation, she taught art in the Guilderland School District. It was there she met her future husband, the late Arthur Jewell; they were married in 1957. Marian had a love of history, genealogy and antiques. She was co-proprietor of Jewell Antiques with her husband. She enjoyed memberships in the Capital District Civil War Round Table, as well as the St. David’s Society of the Capital District celebrating her Welsh heritage. She was a member of the Tawasentha Chapter of the DAR for 50 years and served as their regent from 1984-1986. Marian is survived by her three children, Susan Jewell Shuman, David Jewell, and James Jewell; five grandchildren, Michael Shuman, Steven Shuman, Chelsea Gandara, Jenna Jewell, and Shelby Jewell and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Kathleen LaRose, Marian’s longterm caregiver. A memorial for family and friends will be held in the chapel of the First United Methodist Church, 28 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, on Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published by Albany Times Union on May 19, 2022.
