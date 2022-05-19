Monkeypox latest: Experts warn spread may become global as 2 more countries announce cases

Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director for the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s division of high consequence pathogens and pathology, said: “Given that have seen now confirm cases out of Portugal, suspected cases out of Spain, we’re seeing this expansion of confirmed and suspected cases globally, we have a sense that no one has their arms around this to know how large and expansive it might be.

“And given how much travel there is between the United States and Europe, I am very confident we’re going to see cases in the United States.”

The majority of cases confirmed to date have been in men who are gay, bisexual, or who have sex with other men, triggering suspicions cases may have been passed on during sex.

The disease, however, is not normally sexually transmitted and can be spread through contact with clothing, bedding or towels.

