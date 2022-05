What’s more, swelling of the lymph nodes is a prominent characteristic of monkeypox, which is less commonly seen with smallpox.

The rare viral infection, which kills as many as one in 10 people in Africa, is not easily transmitted among humans.

It can cause fever, headaches, and a rash, which may cause blisters comparable to those seen with a chickenpox breakout.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, other common symptoms include fever, backache and chills.