Mouth cancer symptoms: Are you experiencing ear pain? Check with your GP

“Overall, around six in 10 people with mouth cancer will live for at least five years after their diagnosis, and many will live much longer without the cancer returning,” says the health body.

You are at increased risk of developing mouth cancer if you smoke or are using tobacco in other ways, such as chewing tobacco.

As well as smoking there are several other risk factors.

The Mouth Cancer Foundation says these include drinking alcohol to excess, which can increase risks fourfold, and having HPV.