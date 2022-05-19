Netflix could ban password sharing but there are other ways to save money on TV

Meanwhile, thousands of pensioners could qualify for a free TV licence if they claim Pension Credit and are 75 years or over.

Pensioners should qualify for Pension Credit if they earn less than £177.10 per week or £270.30 if they are part of a couple, yet 850,000 are missing out.

Meanwhile, blind or severely sight impaired people get a 50 percent reduction on their TV licence.

Care home residents will pay a concessionary rate of £7.50, while residents in care homes that have ARC schemes are eligible for a free licence.