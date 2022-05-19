News Briefs: May 20

Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting May 23

The May meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at the Inverness Golf and Country Club at 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. The date is Monday, May 23, at 11 a.m. The cost for lunch is $18.

We will be planning our programs for the next year. Please bring your ideas for speakers and programs you would like to hear. If you have names and phone numbers, so that we can contact them, that would be great.

For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.

Marion County Genealogy Society meets June 16

The Marion County Genealogy Society meets June 16, 2 to 4 p.m. The location for this meeting has changed.

Visit our website at www.mcgsocala.org for the new location.

The guest speaker will be Melissa Barker, who will be speaking on the topic, Being the Home Archivist: Preserving Your Records Like a Pro!

This will be a live video presentation.

West Ocala Wellness Community Garden Replant Days

The City of Ocala, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Marion County and Feed the Need Garden, Inc., will host replant days at the West Ocala Wellness Community Garden located at 2200 W Highway 40, between SW 21st and SW 23rd Avenue. Replant days will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 28 – warm season vegetables and solarizing garden beds

Saturday, Aug. 27 – warm season vegetables

Saturday, Oct. 22 – cool season vegetables

Community members are encouraged to attend and replant their crops for the upcoming season or start a new garden plot. Plots are available for $10 per year. The goal of the West Ocala Wellness Community Garden is to educate and provide an opportunity for citizens to plant, cultivate and harvest vegetables for their families.

For more information, or to reserve a plot, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5540 or visit www.ocalafl.org/garden.

Max Weinberg Jukebox in Ocala

Former drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band and anchor of the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 17 years, Max Weinberg, will take the Reilly Arts Center stage on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. for “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox.”

Performing songs from the glory days of rock and roll – guests will choose from a video menu of over 200 songs – everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band’s biggest hits for the band to play live on stage.

Tickets are available from $20 to $50. A VIP Private Meet and Greet is sold separately for $115 and will include: post-show VIP meet and greet includes autographs for up to two items of memorabilia and a photo op with Max.

Visit www.reillyartscenter.com for tickets.

SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild

The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW SR 200). Our Mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.

For more information, email us atsw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.

Nia class at H2U Senior Wellness Community Center

Nia (Non Impact Aerobics) classes will be held on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Created in 1983 and based on the science of the body, Nia is a fun and inspiring mind/body movement practice. NO jumping or jarring of the joints. Try something new and challenge your brain!!

H2U, Health To You, is located at 8375 SW Highway 200, 2nd floor of Bank of OZK, Ocala. Become a member and enjoy many benefits. Membership is $20/year and Nia class is $5/ class. Come try your first class without becoming a member!

Call the Senior Wellness Community Center today at 352-401-1338 or come in to sign up for membership or in person Nia class.

This class is taught by Certified 1st Degree Nia Black Belt Instructor, Gail Mongiello. Questions? Call Gail at 480-220-1430 or email energygail3@gmail.com.

Moving the body in safe and healthy ways helps weight loss, flexibility, balance and many more wonderful benefits!

“Through movement we find health.”

Marion Oaks church welcomes renown vocalists for service

Greetings from our “Little church with the big heart!” On May 22, we have a real treat for our music special: Ben Simmons, a well-known local vocalist, will be singing for us during our worship service at 9:30 a.m. You are very welcome to join us that Sunday, or any other Sunday as you are able!

After the worship service, we gather for Bible Study and refreshments in the church hall behind the sanctuary around 10:40 a.m. Marion Oaks Community Congregational United Church of Christ is a Protestant church based on the teachings of the Bible, a joining of members of the Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, and Congregational churches; our church was formed over 20 years ago, and is located just south of Walgreens, right off of Marion Oaks Boulevard.

If you would like more information, please visit our website: www.marionoakslittlechurchbigheart.org, or email us at marionoaksuccchurch@gmail.com. We would enjoy having you visit us!

Christ’s Church services

Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us Sunday, May 29. The morning begins with Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 am. We offer three adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.

Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 am and includes special music from the CCOMC Worship Choir followed by a praise time with a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band. During the service there will also be a special time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. Rich Smith, Elder will bring a message that will challenge and inspire all.

Christ’s Church of Marion County is located at 6768 SW 80th Street – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions visit our website at www.ccomc.org or contact the church office at (352) 861-6182.

German American Club Dinner Dance

The German American Club of West Central Florida Inc. is holding its 51st Anniversary Dinner Dance at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 505 East Hartford St., Hernando, on Sunday, May 22, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $38 (donation) per person. Attire is semi-formal or traditional German.

Listen and dance to the KeyTunes.

Menu choices include seafood and roast pork. There will be an open cash bar.

For tickets and info, call Sigi Strak at 352-854-9616 or email sigistrak@centurylink.net.

CF enrollment event

The College of Central Florida invites anyone who wants to attend college to an all-in-one enrollment event. On Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., new students can complete the enrollment process – from the admissions application to financial aid to academic advising – all in one day.

“This event puts you on the fast track to enrolling in college,” said Dr. Raphel Robinson, CF director of admissions and student recruitment. “You can get everything you need to start classes this fall.”

The event will take place on the center lawn at the Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road. Attendees can take a campus tour, apply for admission and financial aid, meet with an academic advisor and register for classes. Lunch will be provided and the $30 application fee will be waived for event participants. Giveaways will include a chance to win free tuition for a three-credit-hour class this fall at the in-state rate.

Registration at CF.edu/Express is highly encouraged.

For more information, call 352-873-5800, ext. 1379.

Museum of History & Archaeology coming attractions

The Marion County Museum of History & Archaeology hosts programs on the third Sunday of odd months at 2 p.m. in the Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Ter., Ocala. A reception follows the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.

July 17: Dr. Joe Knetsch, Cousin Bob. Historian, author, professor, his latest book is about a Jewish-American World War II Hero, Robert Warren, ultimately attached to Patton’s Third Army coming across France after the Normandy breakout. It is based upon Warren’s personal letters, some reports from the Fort Benning collections, etc. and the usual secondary accounts now available.

Sept. 18: 11th anniversary of the museum

Nov. 20: Annabelle Leitner, local historian – The 19th Century Marion County Voting Precincts/Public Information.

TBD: Cynthia Graham-Wilson – Marion County author/historian on topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses

We hope to see you there!

Free dementia workshop coming to Freedom Library

The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC are offering a free ABC of Dementia workshop June 9 at the Freedom Branch Library, 5870 Southwest 95th St.. The presentation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coping with Dementia president and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While they are designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”

While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.