Nokia has just made this budget phone even better value for money





The SIM that Nokia is giving away is run by HMD’s Mobile service, a contract-free operator that lets you cancel at any time. Plans that HMD Mobile offer are available from as low as £8 for 30 days worth of access. HMD, unlike other big names, also gives EU data roaming at no extra cost, another nice added benefit. If you’re thinking of picking up this new Nokia handset, you’ll get plenty of great features for the low price.

The G21 includes a pin-sharp 6.5inch display with a speedy 90Hz refresh rate for super-smooth scrolling. There’s also a big battery that promises a whole three days of power from a single charge. Those who love snapping endless Instragram-ready photos will find a triple rear camera that’s enhanced with AI capabilities to help take pictures like a pro. Finally, the G21 also comes with a nice freebie that will help protect the security of your device.

This is thanks to a free 30 day trial to ExpressVPN, which will let you take advantage of one of the world’s most popular VPN services. If you’ve never used a VPN (virtual private network) before, the main thing to know is it helps provide an extra layer of security, encrypts your data from prying eyes and lets you get past location restrictions. Nokia also promises that the G21 will offer users two years worth of OS upgrades, so you’ll be able to get a few years worth of use out of your phone until you need to upgrade to continue receiving updates.