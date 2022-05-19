The 35th annual Norway City Wide Garage Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More than 100 families throughout the Norway area — including Vulcan, Loretto and Waucedah — are participating in this year’s sale. Maps, which include addresses and featured sale items, will be available Friday online at www.norwaymi.com and at Norway businesses. Those who are doing early-bird sales Friday are asked to display their “Garage Sale Participant” sign so shoppers are aware the site will be open. Above, event organizer Chris Spence prepares for the sale at her Norway home. The event is sponsored by Northern Interstate Bank and the City of Norway. (Terri Castelaz/Daily News photo)

Today’s breaking news and more in your inbox