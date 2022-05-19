Pets of the Week – May 19 – The Advocate-Messenger

Our featured pets are Bella and Ben, two dogs who have benefitted from Dogs Playing For Life (DPFL) playgroups. DPFL is a national nonprofit with a mission to ensure that shelter dogs get to play with one another. Playing is a dog’s most natural form of positive interaction and communication with humans and dogs.

In 2019 DBCHS staff and volunteers participated in a training seminar with DPFL to safely offer playgroups at the shelter. Recently we trained a new batch of “Bark Rangers” to help facilitate playgroups, and the dogs enjoy their time together 3-4 times per week. Thanks to playgroups, dogs that seemed frightened or uncertain eventually blossomed!

Two-year-old Bella is a perfect example. She came to us from an unfortunate situation where she was kept in a crate most of the time. She was not socialized and was timid and scared when she came to the shelter. The first time we took her out to doggy playgroups, she was having none of it: barking and lunging at the gate.

Our playgroup volunteers gave Bella another chance, and she did much better, approaching the yard cautiously and entering without a fuss. It didn’t take long for Bella to realize that both people and dogs are not scary after all. Once she relaxed, we learned that she is goofy and sweetly clumsy. Now this silly and fun girl is a pro at playgroups, enjoying her time with other dogs and getting snuggles from the humans, her tail wagging nonstop!

One-year-old Ben is another pup who has come out of his shell, thanks to playgroups. When he first went into the yard, he had his tail tucked and head down, uncertain of his new surroundings. It took a little while but after hanging out with other dogs, Ben became more comfortable and made friends with other calm dogs! Ben especially loves the pool; you can often find him slurping or splashing away when he’s not looking for love from the volunteers. Ben is submissive, responsive, and willing to please, qualities that will make him easy to train.

Both Bella and Ben are what we call gentle and dainty dogs, preferring to relax and lounge in the grass instead of actively engaging in play. These laid-back dogs are fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Please bring your family and dog for a meet and greet Monday – Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Before coming out, call us to ensure the dog you’re interested in is still available, and complete an online application: https://bit.ly/2Qo4EfE. Can’t make it to the shelter during open hours? Email me at karikuh@dbchs.org to make an appointment.

The Danville-Boyle County Humane Society is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) established in 1972 that promotes the humane treatment of animals through compassionate care, engagement, and support. To donate, please visit DBCHS.org/give or mail a check to DBCHS P.O. Box 487, Danville, KY 40423-0487. We’re grateful for every gift!