Red River Historian Robin Cole-Jett Featured Speaker At May 19 Genealogical Society Meeting – Ksst Radio

Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s May meeting will feature Robin Cole-Jett, known as the Red River Historian. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. May 19, 2022, at the research library at 611 North Davis St. in Sulphur Springs, or may be accessed via Zoom.

For more than 20 years, Cole-Jett has researched, documented, and shared the history of the Red River Valley of the Southwest through her website, presentations, books, articles, social media, and even a few TV appearances.

Robin Cole-Jett, “The Red River Historian

A Texan native h family roots all over the Red River Valley in Louisiana, Robin received her bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University, her Master of Education from the University of North Texas, and her Master of Arts in History from Texas Woman’s University.

Cole-Jett vacillates her professional life between stints of writing, teaching, road tripping, and museum consulting work. She has made her permanent home in Denton County.

One of the more interesting aspects of genealogy research isn’t necessarily an ancestor’s life records. In a country where most citizens have immigrated or were forcibly moved, discovering the roads, paths, trails, and traces they took can be equally rewarding, Genealogical Society members note.

In this presentation on “Ye Olde Roads,” Cole-Jett will discuss stagecoach routes, emigration trails, and more in the North Texas region.

She also plans to bring copies of her book, “Ye Olde Roads”, for autograph and sale.

Those planning to join the meeting via Zoom are asked to register in advance at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtdeqrqz4iGtVmML3oYXomAXtEc5qfI2Jq

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.