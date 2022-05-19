Rockford Jefferson High School to get $1.3M upgrade to tennis courts

ROCKFORD — The tennis courts at Rockford Jefferson High School will get a nearly $1.3 million makeover this year.

Stenstrom Excavation, of Rockford, has been awarded the construction contract after submitting a bid of $1,289,328, besting Rockford’s Northern Illinois Service’s base bid of $1,588,588.

Rockford School Board Vice President Tim Rollins initially questioned the price tag but voted for it after receiving clarification about the project’s scope.

“It’s a big number,” Rollins said. “It’s a bigger number than I was thinking it was going to be. It’s bigger than our parking lot improvements.”

District Chief Operating Officer Mike Phillips said the project will see Jefferson’s eight courts, which are in significant disrepair, pared down to six like the tennis facilities at Auburn and East.