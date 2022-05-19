Royal Family heirlooms Meghan Markle wore on wedding day – and their jaw-dropping values

Mr Stone explained: “Aquamarine is one of the most visually beautiful gemstones. With an enchanting pale blue colour, the ring was a perfect addition to Meghan’s wedding day outfit.

“Now having been passed down to Meghan Markle from Harry, it’s interesting to know that the aquamarines are often associated with tranquillity, serenity, clarity, and harmony.

“As the first of the spring birthstones, the sea blue crystal represents transformation and rebirth. It embodies youthful vitality, purity, loyalty, hope, and truth.“

As for the ring’s value? Mr Stone added: “While the ring is no doubt priceless, if it were available to buy, it would be worth around £85,000.”