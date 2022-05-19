Categories
Travel

RUMOR: Retro Tribute Store Featuring E.T., Jaws, & Back to the Future Coming to Universal Studios Florida This Summer – WDW News Today


Though not officially announced by Universal Orlando Resort yet, this summer’s Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida will reportedly be retro-themed.

The store will be inspired by classic attractions like E.T. Adventure, Jaws, and Back to the Future: The Ride, the latter two of which are now defunct in Florida.

What are you hoping to see at a retro Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida? Let us know in the comments!

