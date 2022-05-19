RUMOR: Retro Tribute Store Featuring E.T., Jaws, & Back to the Future Coming to Universal Studios Florida This Summer – WDW News Today

Though not officially announced by Universal Orlando Resort yet, this summer’s Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida will reportedly be retro-themed.

The store will be inspired by classic attractions like E.T. Adventure, Jaws, and Back to the Future: The Ride, the latter two of which are now defunct in Florida.

What are you hoping to see at a retro Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida? Let us know in the comments!

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.

Related