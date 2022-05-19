Sarasota’s Ringling Boulevard To Be Transformed Into ‘Complete Street’

SARASOTA, FL — Work is set to begin next week on improvements to Ringling Boulevard that will transform it into a “complete street” that can be safely utilized by all modes of travel, city officials said.

According to the city, the Ringling Trail project will add protected bicycle lanes to Ringling between Pineapple and Lime avenues in downtown Sarasota.

City officials said it will enhance connectivity from The Legacy Trail to the downtown core, making the road safer for recreational cyclists and commuters. It will also create a more visitor-friendly experience that translates to economic growth for downtown businesses.