Stanford University’s Connie Ma takes on her first NCAA Tennis Championships

“My parents would be there hitting with me. I remember hitting by the parks by our house, like 8 p.m., after dinner, kind of making it like a family thing.”

Even as a child, Ma recognized the importance of discipline – a word that comes up often in our interview. It’s a skill her parents, who were both born in China and immigrated to the United States as adults, taught her.

“[My parents] definitely raised me to be pretty disciplined, and always have – not a strict schedule – but have a routine,” she said. “When tennis got to be more of a serious sport, something that I really wanted to pursue, then we kind of took a different route. We worked on ways to be more structured and stuff like that to move forward with my game.”