The Government has pledged to reinstate the triple lock in the next tax year, meaning pensioners could be in for a bumper payment in 2023 thanks to runaway inflation.

This means that with current inflation predictions, the state pension could rise by £1,000.

It means the state pension would break the £200 a week mark for the first time ever.

Capital Economics has predicted inflation will hit 10 percent in September, when the statistics will be drawn for the forthcoming April.