Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Toscana’ on Netflix, a Bland Danish Drama About a Bitter Chef and the Rustic Italian Experience That Changes Him

Netflix’s Toscana is the story of a master chef whose plates are delectable but whose personality is sour. Gotta take the yin with the yang, I suppose. Director Mehdi Avaz, writing with Nikolaj Sherfig, stages this character’s personal journey as a love letter to the sights and sounds of rural Italy – and its flavors, because he stirs some food porn into this narrative recipe as well. Will the movie inspire our investment in the protagonist’s predicament, or just make us hungry for lunch? Let’s find out.

TOSCANA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: Theo (Anders Matthesen) is the type of fancy-restaurant chef who painstakingly arranges meticulously sliced beets in artful patterns on a plate, drizzles them with some sauce, charges a not insubstantial pile of dough for it and then everyone goes home hungry. Which is to say, he’s famous, his restaurants earn Michelin stars and he tends to yell at people, especially while micromanaging his underlings. This particular restaurant isn’t his dream, however – that’s still in the works. A potential investor in said dream walks into the kitchen and even though he’s a slickster and a little overbearing and zealous, he doesn’t deserve the tongue-lashing he gets from Theo, who’s got a lot of work to do from here on out earning our sympathy as our protagonist.

There are reasons Theo is an Angry Man. He’s long-estranged from his father, who taught him how to cook but then left him and his mother and apparently never looked back. And now he’s dead, and Theo has inherited a villa-castle-restaurant-hotel-grove-ish type property in rustic Tuscany. His plan: zip down there, sell the place, take the money back to Denmark and finally open his own place. But this is TUSCANY, which we all know is a beautiful old-world place, and surely he’ll be instantly converted into an appreciator of such beauty, right? Well, he walks onto the grounds anonymously, sits down, orders some food, gets all exacting about how his bottled water should be poured, turns his nose up at the food and endears himself to exactly no one.

He especially upsets Sophia (Cristiana Dell’Anna), who apparently saw Theo’s father as her own father figure, and now runs the place like someone who loves it, not like a businessperson. Objectively, it’s a bit ramshackle and it could be managed better, but it has oodles of charm, including, but not limited to, the wild pigs in the nearby forest, which staffers hunt and kill and roast over a fire to great succulence. Theo barely gives a crap, though, and still courts a buyer, with the help of Pino (Andrea Bosca), Sophia’s fiancee. This is all happening without Sophia’s support, not that she can do anything about it; it’s her home, and here’s this cold, mean prick flying in and trying to commodify it.

Theo can’t sleep one night so he goes down to the kitchen and scrubs it clean just so he can slice some bread and press the pieces on the grill and get out the mortar and pestle and grind some herbs and fastidiously assemble the world’s most fussed-over… sandwich. God help the man who wakes up at 2 a.m. and can’t settle for some ham on Wonder bread, for if he ate something from a common grocery store he’d surely become a miserable wad of processed fat and sodium rather than be the miserable wad of whatever he is right now. Maybe it’ll take a couple of Vespa rides through the countryside with lovely Sophia to change his bitter character? NO SPOILERS.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Under the Tuscan Sun comes to mind, although cranky-ass Theo doesn’t quite have Diane Lane’s charm.

Performance Worth Watching: Dell’Anna does her best to be the catalyst for Theo’s likely (inevitable?) change of heart, but Sophia is a sketch of a character who never quite fully comes to life.

Memorable Dialogue: “The most important ingredient – do you know what it is?” Sophia asks, and you know the answer, I can hear you groaning already: “It’s love.”

Sex and Skin: None, but I gotta admit, that sandwich looks good enough to tongue-kiss.

Our Take: Hey Theo, GO TO THERAPY, BRO. Work on your shit. Because you’re all about that dysfunction. The film kind of is, too. My description of Toscana doesn’t quite do it justice – premise-wise, it sounds like formulaic rom-com fodder, but Avaz stages it as melodrama hinging on Theo’s attempt to hurdle a significant psychological barrier. It sort of works as a cliche high-strung-city-guy-is-changed-by-the-charms-of-the-country story. But Mattheson can’t seem to maintain three points of contact on the character – the screenplay skimps on the intricate character details that would make Theo more sympathetic and deserving of some sort of catharsis or redemption.

The film often seems preoccupied with showing us close-ups of compotes and roasted pigeon, or indulging postcard photography of landscapes and the gorgeous Ristonchi castle grounds (a real-life hotel and wedding venue). It’s as if the magic of the place is enough to render Theo’s curdled personality into something endearing enough to charm Sophia out of her wedding dress; the romance here is as unconvincing as the food porn is appetizing. We get maudlin flashbacks, a drunken third-act speech and the cornball assertion that what Theo needs to cure his ills is to stop measuring so much when he cooks, and instead start feeling it more. As a drama, Toscana is a bland potato, but as an audition for a Food Network gig, it’s a resounding success.

Our Call: SKIP IT. Toscana drops an astringent protagonist into a pleasant setting and ends up with the same old predictable stuff.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com.