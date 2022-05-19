The best M1928 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3

For the entirety of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s life cycle, one weapon has dominated the meta in the submachine gun category. The MP40 has reigned supreme, and for good reason; it has superior damage range and recoil control compared to the other SMGs in multiplayer. However, thanks to some recent updates in Vanguard, the M1928, a.k.a. the Tommy Gun, has surfaced in the competitive scene. Players looking to switch out the MP40 for something else in Ranked Play will need to take a look at the M1928’s best loadout in Vanguard.

Over the past few weeks, several professional players have been seen testing out the M1928’s viability for competitive play. At this time, it seems as though the MP40 will continue to stick in the meta. Although, with more time, professionals might find that the M1928 is an improvement over the MP40.

To see the full loadout for the M1928 in Vanguard, keep reading below.

Best M1928 loadout in Vanguard

The main reason why professional players are using the M1928 is due to its faster fire rate and larger magazine size compared to the MP40. Of course, the MP40 is still stronger at longer ranges, meaning that players couldn’t use the Tommy Gun on a map like Gavutu. However, if players want to use the weapon on a close-quarters map or take SMG-specific routes, they can make great use of the M1928.

Muzzle : Marauder Flash Hider

: Marauder Flash Hider Barrel : CGC 12″ Cooling

: CGC 12″ Cooling Optic : Large Iron Sights

: Large Iron Sights Stock : CDC Wire Grip

: CDC Wire Grip Underbarrel : SG98 Compact

: SG98 Compact Magazine : N/A

: N/A Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Proficiency : Fleet

: Fleet Kit: Quick

This loadout is mainly intended to improve the M1928’s recoil control and damage range. Some mobility improvements are also made with the loadout, which further helps the M1928 in close-range situations. Players can attempt to use this weapon in Control if they plan on spending a ton of time in the objective or on a map like Bocage or Tuscan where the engagements are closer.

With the above loadout, the M1928 is somewhat viable in competitive Vanguard.