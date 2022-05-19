‘The look of love’: Kate & William’s ‘twinned’ body language – in ‘honeymoon period’ now

Kate Middleton and Prince William came back from their Caribbean tour in March, but a video of the couple holding hands recently surfaced on TikTok. It sparked a frenzy online, with royal fans gushing over the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Judi James, a body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse whether the couple are still in their “honeymoon period”, or if their happiness peaked earlier in their relationship.
She said: “William and Kate’s body language would define them as a couple going through their honeymoon period 11 years into their marriage rather than at the start of it.
“They have always had enduring signals of like-minded bonding, understanding and close affection throughout their relationship, but in the earlier days those non-verbal cues and tie-signs were much more subtle and not always so finely-tuned,” the expert claimed.
Judi added: “It was their subconscious mirroring that gave the strongest hints of their twinned attitude to both each other and the job.
“They might not have been particularly tactile but even when one was out of sight of the other, they tended to pose in the same way and use the same gesticulation.
READ MORE: Kate sparks royal frenzy at Queen’s garden party
“As a non-royal-by-birth, newbie Kate would often adopt a slightly more submissive pose.
“But her influence could be visible in the way that William would often mirror her, copying her wave to the fans, which involved a lower hand and a much friendlier and less-royal-looking palm out gesture.”
Has this “mirroring” continued 11 years into their marriage?
Judi explained: “The mirroring is still a given for the couple but over time, and especially recently, they seem to have relaxed more and allowed themselves to show other signs of ongoing affection when they appear in public.
DON’T MISS:
Judi continued: “They use much longer bouts of shared eye contact now.
“When they do look at each other their facial expressions seem to soften into what is called ‘the look of love’.
“Kate’s expressions when she smiles at or laughs with William can show strong levels of affection.
“They are more tactile now, and the behind the scenes glimpse of them recently walking through a lobby showed them holding hands when the cameras were not around.”
Source link