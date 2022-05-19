‘The look of love’: Kate & William’s ‘twinned’ body language – in ‘honeymoon period’ now

Kate Middleton and Prince William came back from their Caribbean tour in March, but a video of the couple holding hands recently surfaced on TikTok. It sparked a frenzy online, with royal fans gushing over the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Judi James, a body language expert, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse whether the couple are still in their “honeymoon period”, or if their happiness peaked earlier in their relationship.

She said: “William and Kate’s body language would define them as a couple going through their honeymoon period 11 years into their marriage rather than at the start of it.

“They have always had enduring signals of like-minded bonding, understanding and close affection throughout their relationship, but in the earlier days those non-verbal cues and tie-signs were much more subtle and not always so finely-tuned,” the expert claimed.

Judi added: “It was their subconscious mirroring that gave the strongest hints of their twinned attitude to both each other and the job.

“They might not have been particularly tactile but even when one was out of sight of the other, they tended to pose in the same way and use the same gesticulation.

READ MORE: Kate sparks royal frenzy at Queen’s garden party