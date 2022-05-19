Categories Travel This Small Florida City Has More Canals Than Venice — and It’s a Top U.S. Summer Destination on Airbnb Post author By Google News Post date May 19, 2022 No Comments on This Small Florida City Has More Canals Than Venice — and It’s a Top U.S. Summer Destination on Airbnb This Small Florida City Has More Canals Than Venice | Travel + Leisure Skip to content Top Navigation Close this dialog window Explore Travel + Leisure Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window View image This Small Florida City Has More Canals Than Venice — and It’s a Top U.S. Summer Destination on Airbnb this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Related Tags Airbnb, canals, City, destination’, Florida, small, summer, Top’, Travel and Leisure, Venice By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Demand for exotic pets risks spider and scorpion extinctions → Whetstone captures fourth straight City tennis title Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.