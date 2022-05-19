Tim Mirick: Why Sabey Likes the Austin Data Center Market































































































































































































































































































































































































































Sabey Data Centers has deployed more than 4 million square feet of mission-critical space across the United States. The company has large campuses on both coasts, and has now added capacity in the middle of the country with a new data center in Austin, Texas.

On this edition of the Data Center Frontier Show, Sabey Chief Revenue Officer Tim Mirick joins us to talk about Sabey’s history in data center development, and its big expansion announcements for 2022 in Austin and Central Washington. In our conversation, Tim shares insights into how Sabey thinks about expansion and growth markets, the rising profile of digital infrastructure, and the new technologies driving data center growth.

“I’m not buying waterfront property in the metaverse just yet,” says Mirick, who nonetheless sees strong growth trends in video and gaming.

Listen to today’s show:

Here’s a timeline of topics Tim and I discuss on the podcast:

Sabey’s history as a pioneer in data center development. 2:15 – Sabey’s entry into the Austin, Texas market.

Here are some links with more about the topics we discuss:

