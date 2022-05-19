Treyarch could reintroduce yearly releases with Call of Duty 2024

As per a new leak, Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024 might switch back to releasing COD games on a yearly basis.

The COD franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises and a huge moneymaker for Activision. Despite this, both Vanguard and Warzone underperformed in 2021, leading Activision and the company to take a step back and even skip a year.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that Activision has decided for the 2023 Call of Duty delayed to 2024, making the year 2023 the first year since 2004 without a mainline Call of Duty release. While the company didn’t pinpoint the exact reason, many believe it’s for the best for both the franchise and the studios involved.

Now, a new leak/report has surfaced according to which Treyarch’s upcoming titles might not get affected with this new policy of releasing games in a 2 year lifecycle.

Here’s what we know so far about this new leak.

A New Leak Indicates Treyarch’s Call of Duty 2024 Title Might Be A Yearly Release

Last year has been hard for Call of Duty games, with Vanguard performing poorly and not meeting sales expectations. This, coupled with other things led Activision to drop its yearly game release cycle in favour of allowing more time for studios to work on the game.

However, it looks like Treyarch and the upcoming Call of Duty 2024 might stay unaffected by this new scheme altogether. In one of their recent tweets, prominent Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope informed that the gossiped two-year lifecycle for other upcoming COD games such as Infinity Ward’s upcoming Modern Warfare 2 has not been confirmed for Treyarch’s 2024 project.

Here’s what the leaker said: “Treyarch has not formally been told yet whether or not they will be getting a two-year lifecycle for ‘COD2024’ like Infinity Wards ‘Modern Warfare II’.” This basically means that Activision currently has not talked with the team over at Treyarch anything about this new two-year lifecycle for their titles.

This could mean that players might get to see Call of Duty 2025 following an annual release schedule from that point on. However, chances of a two-year support strategy being implemented are pretty high since Activision wouldn’t like to see new releases suffering the same fate as Vanguard.

At this point, this is simply a leak and neither Activision nor Treyarch has confirmed anything about this. So take everything mentioned here with a spoonful of salt.

