Vampire in the Garden Review: Netflix Anime Is an Anti-War Musical

And with just over 2 hours to work with, Studio Wit moves the story along at a breakneck pace, breathlessly shifting from a gritty war movie to an us-against-the-world road trip, back to a tragedy, and so on. By jamming complex character choices and exciting visual sequences into pretty much every scene, the series rarely suffers from whiplash. It’s plotted as tightly as any 2 hour movie and consequently never strays away from the two species’ inherent conflict in finding coexistence.

It’s unfortunate that when the two finally do reach their paradise, the storytelling takes a sudden nosedive with predictable plot twists and barely believable antagonists driving the narrative forward. Their paradise isn’t just a sham that they stumbled into, it’s a garden-variety anime. Missing are all the beautiful contradictions and nuances present up to that point. But ultimately, it does put the worst of both humans and vampires on display and breaks Momo and Fine up after an emotional final battle. Thankfully, it’s still a beaut to watch, and no more than a brief stumble in an overwhelmingly strong anime. The ending is hard-earned and feels just right, though it is hard to imagine what could happen in a second season, if there is one.

Ultimately, by following two idealists running away from an unending conflict, Vampire in the Garden delivers a challenging, but clear anti-war statement. For Momo and Fine, the only solution to war is to disengage. Neither side is right, neither side is wrong, and the only foes worth fighting are those trying to stop her from finding her paradise. Momo’s freedom is hard-earned, but unsustainable. It’s a simple answer to an urgent real-world question, but a nice one at that. But for her, it’s enough.

Vampire in the Garden is available to stream on Netflix now.