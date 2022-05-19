Warning as flights diverted after ‘crazy’ lightning storms and freak weather





The West Sussex airport’s website showed that a British Airways and Vueling flight from Arrecife, Lanzarote due at 11.20pm on Wednesday was diverted. An easyJet flight from Sharm El Sheikh due at 12.05am was also diverted, according to the airport.

A number of other other planes were down as delayed with estimated times of arrival. For example, an Easyjet flight from Gibraltar which was due to arrive at 11:10 pm actually arrived after 3am. The Met Office had a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place on Wednesday evening until 3am on Thursday. People posted pictures and videos of stunning thunderstorms in the area around Gatwick after another hot and humid day on Wednesday.

The authorities are yet to comment on the cause of the diversions and delays. Social media users have said planes were being diverted from Gatwick to nearby airports. One Twitter user wrote: “Sitting in Stansted airport on a plane diverted from Gatwick because of the storm. “We are not allowed off and have to wait to fly back to Gatwick. One passenger allowed off as she has a sick child back home.” READ MORE: Met Office warning: Millions issued thunderstorm alert

I’ve never seen a storm like that before, let alone see most flights to Gatwick be in the top 10 most tracked flights.” The Met Office had warned : “Thunderstorms may bring disruption in some areas, especially to travel. “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as well as possible power cuts. “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage due to floodwater or lightning strikes.” A semblance of normality does appear to have returned, according to the airport website, with flights arriving from Ibiza, Koz and Antalya in the last couple of hours.