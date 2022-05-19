Warzone dev responds to more issues with still broken Gas Mask animation

There are reports that Activision are developing a sequel to Warzone, and here’s everything we know about Warzone 2, including all leaks, rumors, and the release window.
Call of Duty: Warzone has changed significantly since its March 2020 release, with the game receiving every weapon from Black Ops Cold War as well as Vanguard, Verdansk getting nuked, and the setting now taking place in the Pacific.
Now, it appears that Activision are looking at moving the battle royale title on further, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reporting that “a new iteration of Call of Duty Warzone” is in the works.
Here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
What is Call of Duty: Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the rumored sequel to CoD’s hit battle royale, where it’s reported to be “a completely new game” with “no past weapon integrations.”
Warzone’s sequel was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and corroborated by well-known industry insider Tom Henderson. Henderson has called Warzone 2 a “clean slate,” meaning it’s a brand-new game without any content from previous CoD games.