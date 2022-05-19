Warzone dev responds to more issues with still broken Gas Mask animation

There are reports that Activision are developing a sequel to Warzone, and here’s everything we know about Warzone 2, including all leaks, rumors, and the release window.

Call of Duty: Warzone has changed significantly since its March 2020 release, with the game receiving every weapon from Black Ops Cold War as well as Vanguard, Verdansk getting nuked, and the setting now taking place in the Pacific.

Now, it appears that Activision are looking at moving the battle royale title on further, with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reporting that “a new iteration of Call of Duty Warzone” is in the works.

Here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the rumored sequel to CoD’s hit battle royale, where it’s reported to be “a completely new game” with “no past weapon integrations.”

Warzone’s sequel was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and corroborated by well-known industry insider Tom Henderson. Henderson has called Warzone 2 a “clean slate,” meaning it’s a brand-new game without any content from previous CoD games.

Henderson said there’s no guarantee that it will be officially titled ‘Warzone 2’ though, this is just what it’s being called in these early stages. He explained that it’s possible Warzone 2 will just be called ‘Warzone’ and the original Warzone will be dubbed ‘Warzone Legacy.’

Since then, Activision confirmed that a “new Warzone experience,” is in the works. While they haven’t made an official announcement for Warzone 2, insiders believe that the new experience referred to is the rumored sequel.

When could Warzone 2 release?

Schreier reported that Warzone 2 is on track for a 2023 release, which puts it at three years after Warzone’s original launch.

NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That’s COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it’s hazier https://t.co/OpWE7Tk9KV — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 25, 2022

However, Tom Henderson has heard different. He explained on January 27 that: “It’s [Infinity Ward’s] Warzone map that is set to be a ‘clean slate’ for Warzone and was scheduled to release in Holiday 22.”

“This map was last mentioned to release in Holiday 22 just 6 weeks ago, indicating things are being shaken up if this is the ‘Warzone 2’ that was being referenced in the Bloomberg report,” he continued.

This map was last mentioned to release in Holiday 22 just 6 weeks ago, indicating things are being shaken up if this is the “Warzone 2” that was being referenced in the Bloomberg report. Legacy Warzone will still remain, but Warzone 2 is coming. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 27, 2022

It sounds like Warzone 2 will be attached to 2022’s Modern Warfare II in the same way that the original Warzone was released alongside Modern Warfare (2019). But it remains to be seen whether this Holiday 2022 release date will be stuck to.

Warzone 2 platforms

According to Tom Henderson, Warzone 2 will only be on current-gen and PC, which means it will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, he said there’s a “possibility” that it will also release on previous-gen consoles too.

I was just told this morning that there is the possibility of “Warzone 2” coming to past generation consoles for the MW2 map of current generation consoles sales don’t perform well. It’s my understanding that they’ll be no cross-gen playability as they’ll be different versions. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 28, 2022

While Warzone 2 will be a “completely new game for better hardware,” he said it’s possible that they will release a separate previous-gen version without cross-generation play. DICE did a similar thing with Battlefield 2042, where previous-gen consoles received a scaled-back version.

We would expect improved visuals, and maybe even the highly-requested FOV slider on next-gen consoles. He said that “it’s believed this move is to finally move over to current-gen hardware in the best way possible.”

Warzone 2 gameplay

Henderson claims that Warzone 2 will be a “clean slate” which means “starting again, scrapping everything like weapons, operators etc.”

He said that “Warzone 2 is basically a new COD title,” and players should “look at it as a sequel.” This will likely mean everything is brand-new, including weapons, Operators, Perks, and Killstreaks.

On May 18, players received plenty of new information concerning possible Warzone 2 gameplay. For starters, leakers Henderson and NerosCinema both reported that Warzone 2 will come with loadout drop changes.

A new mechanic called Strongholds is set to alter the way players receive their loadouts. According to leaks, players can approach one of the 20-30 Stronghold areas on the map and complete a set of objectives. Once these objectives are complete they’ll gain access to their loadouts.

Some of the reported objectives involve defusing a bomb or defeating AI enemies. Strongholds will surely add a new layer of strategy to Warzone as each Stronghold can only be captured once per game.

According to the same report, looting will also undergo changes and resemble the system used in Black Ops 4’s Blackout. Supposedly, you won’t spawn in with any armor and you’ll need to find a satchel to equip plates.

This isn’t the only feature that could be returning from previous CoD titles as Pro Perks could also appear. These boosted Perks first arrived in 2009’s Modern Warfare and they provide additional features that will benefit players. NerosCinema believes they’ll make their way to Warzone 2.

It seems Warzone 2 could also borrow from competitors by reportedly introducing a bag system for inventory management, similar to Apex Legends or PUBG.

Warzone 2 maps

At the time of writing, there’s no official confirmation concerning the maps that players will be able to drop into when Warzone 2 finally launches. We could see some familiar locations or the game could arrive with an entirely new map.

The popular Verdansk map was removed from Warzone to make way for Caldera in December 2021. Raven Software explained why they can’t add it back to Warzone, but one dev from Activision claimed that it will return in 2023.

During an April 17 livestream, Activision’s Manager of Live Operations Alex Summer confirmed that they’re targeting “certain platforms” for Verdansk’s return alongside a “new, big map” for Warzone 2.0.

Of course, this doesn’t confirm that Verdansk’s return will be in the Warzone sequel. The mention of “certain platforms” could be hinting at its arrival in Warzone Mobile, which leaker GhostOfHope has previously claimed.

Industry insider Tom Henderson also reported that four classic Modern Warfare 2 maps are set to return as POIs for the Warzone 2 map. Once again, this information has not been confirmed but Henderson believes that High Rise, Quarry, Terminal, and Afghan are the four maps that will feature in Warzone 2.

He also stated that there could very well be more than just these four maps that appear. Continuing with the leaks, TheMW2Ghost shared a recreation of what they claim to be the Warzone 2 map.