Whetstone captures fourth straight City tennis title

“We played with six players a lot, so it was tough to start every match being down 0-1,” coach Ryan Schwieterman said. “(O’Brien is) very exciting. He’s got a lot of potential. He hits the ball well and is very smart for a freshman, very laid back and calm. He knows what he’s trying to do and won well over the majority of his matches.
“Colby played a bunch of second singles after starting at doubles in his first couple matches and Colby is only a sophomore.”
The Warhawks answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, however, to post a 9-6 victory.
The highlight of the season for Watterson was going 6-0 in the CCL to win the championship after finishing as runner-up a year ago.
“We (had) great senior leadership with Anna Emswiler and Julie Hall,” said coach Shawn Bray, whose team finished 13-8 overall. “We’re still pretty young.”
Emswiler, who started at catcher and batted cleanup, and Hall, who played in the outfield and was one of the pitchers, were the only seniors.
Mary Gamble was the No. 1 pitcher and was part of a sophomore class that also included Ales Mosholder (SS), Liz Hohlefelder (3B), Sofia Siles (OF) and Lexi White (OF/C).
Juniors Kenzi Jones (1B) and Katie Moore (OF) and freshman Abby Emswiler (2B) also were key contributors for the Eagles, who went 13-13 a year ago.
•Most of the
DeSales softball team’s top players will graduate after the Stallions went 8-13 overall and 3-3 in the CCL during what coach Rick Conti called a disappointing season.
The Stallions’ top hitter and pitcher is eligible to return in junior Kennedy Hawk, who batted .534 with 39 hits, 17 RBI and seven doubles.
But DeSales graduates its second- through fifth-best hitters in terms of average in Maggie Valentine (2B; .484, 31 hits, 25 RBI), Alena Stewart (1B; .431, 25 hits, 20 RBI), Kaitlin Kovach (3B; .381, 24 hits, 11 RBI) and Marietta recruit Jessica Melvin (SS; .379, 25 hits, 7 RBI).
Kovach had two of the team’s eight home runs, while six players had one each.
“We had higher expectations,” Conti said. “(In) most of our losses, we’ve given up 10 or more runs and six or seven walks. We can’t put too much pressure on our defense. There have been games where our defense looked pretty good and games where we didn’t. There was a lot of disappointment, from the standpoint of having six seniors, that we didn’t do more.”
Other players eligible to return include sophomore utility players Catie Miller and Annamaria Trolli. The program also will welcome 10 freshmen next season, according to Conti.
“We’ll be very young and inexperienced,” he said.
—Dave Purpura
sports@thisweeknews.com
@ThisWeekSports
BEECHCROFT TENNIS •Record: 6-3 overall
•Seniors lost: Lord Boateng, Amani Lyles, Jaydon Magassouba, Paul Odife and J.V. Velaszquez
•Key returnees: Jaylen Adu, Jerome Killebrew, Khalil Samuel and Dominique Wise
DeSALES SOFTBALL
•Record: 8-13 overall •CCL standings: Watterson (6-0), DeSales (3-3), Hartley (3-3), Ready (0-6)
•Seniors lost: Kaitlin Kovach, Jessica Melvin, Andrea Millenbaugh, Alena Stewart, Maggie Valentine and Madison Wehrman
•Key returnees: Kennedy Hawk, Catie Miller, Lauren Orzechowski and Annamaria Trolli
•Postseason: Lost to New Albany 13-0 (5 innings) in first round of Division I district tournament
WATTERSON SOFTBALL •Record: 13-8 overall
•Seniors lost: Anna Emswiler and Julie Hall
•Key returnees: Abby Emswiler, Mary Gamble, Liz Hohlefelder, Kenzi Jones, Katie Moore, Alex Mosholder and Lexi White
•Postseason: Def. Canal Winchester 16-0; lost to Westerville Central 9-6 in second round of Division I district tournament
WATTERSON TENNIS •Record: 2-12-1 overall
•CCL standings: St. Charles (4-0), DeSales (2-2), Ready (2-2), Watterson (1-2-1), Hartley (0-3-1)
•Seniors lost: Grant Gilsenan and Evan Matuska
•Key returnees: Colby Graham, Franco Kader, Tommy O’Brien, Ashton Slack and Tommy Spence
WHETSTONE TENNIS •Record: 10-2 overall
•Seniors lost: Beaux Baldwin, Evan Beers, Riley Creagh, Thomas Gott and Henry Hustentis
•Key returnees: Owen Hostetler and Max Johnson