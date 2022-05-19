Categories
Sports

Whetstone captures fourth straight City tennis title


Senior Beaux Baldwin played first singles for the Whetstone boys tennis team the last two seasons. This spring, the Braves captured their fourth consecutive City League championship.

Beaux Baldwin didn’t have much down time during the spring of his senior year at Whetstone. 

In addition to playing first singles for the second consecutive season and helping the boys tennis team win its fourth consecutive City League championship, Baldwin spent much of March and the early part of April playing the lead role in the Whetstone Academy of Performing Arts’ production of “Shrek The Musical.”

“Overall, the season (was) tough,” Baldwin said. “I played a lot of good matches, but last year I had a much better season, just with the pandemic and a lot of the other activities (I’m involved in) not being back in full swing yet. I could devote all of my time and energy to tennis, but there’s been a lot more going on this year with college and theatrical performances that haven’t allowed me to give as much time and attention to tennis that I’d like. But I think I’ve learned a lot.” 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.