Whetstone captures fourth straight City tennis title

Sophomore Max Johnson should be the top returnee after playing second singles, and sophomore Owen Hostetler also is eligible to return.

“It’s been a fun group,” coach Bucky Walters said.

Beechcroft finished second (3-1) in the City-North and went 6-3 overall, with senior Amani Lyles spending most of the season at first singles.

Lyles, who was the Division II district Player of the Year while helping the boys basketball team to a district runner-up finish this past season, plans to play basketball at a prep school next year.

Senior Lord Boateng competed at second singles and Paul Odife was another key senior for the Cougars, whose top returnees should include sophomores Dominique Wise and Jaylen Adu.

“It’s been a wonderful season,” coach Daphne Hess said. “We’ve come so far with so many players that are new to the game.”

•With just six players throughout a large chunk of the regular season, the Watterson boys tennis team went through one stretch where it lost three of four matches by 3-2 scores.

The growth of players such as freshman Tommy O’Brien and sophomore Colby Graham, who both won their opening matches at the Division II sectional May 10 at Columbus Academy, is something the Eagles will look to build on in the offseason.

O’Brien played first singles for Watterson, which finished 2-12-1.

“I definitely like being on a team,” O’Brien said. “I love that it’s a personal sport but that you can rely on your teammates. Definitely mentally, you have to be strong (to play first singles) because I play a lot of seniors and juniors. But I just try to stick with them and not get frustrated because I know I have three more years left.”

O’Brien believes his serves improved significantly this season, especially his second serves. He’s been competing in USTA tournaments since he was 13.

Others eligible to return include sophomore Tommy Spence, who missed part of the season with injury but saw action at singles, and sophomores Franco Kader and Ashton Slack.