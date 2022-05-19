World Pinball Championship hits Fort Myers, Florida’s Pinball Asylum

It’s like the Super Bowl of pinball. Or maybe the Indy 500.

David Denholtz, president of Fort Myers’ The Pinball Asylum, calls it both those things.

But whatever analogy you use, there are two things for sure about the IFPA World Pinball Championship: It’s a huge deal for competitive pinball players. And it’s finally hitting Fort Myers after two years of COVID cancellations.

The annual tournament has visited major cities all over the world, Denholtz says. Now Southwest Florida is getting a turn next week.

“It’s been in Toronto,” Denholtz says. “It’s been in Milan, Italy. It’s been in Copenhagen. It’s been in Las Vegas.

“And here it is coming to little ol’ Fort Myers, Florida.”

Sixty-four of the world’s top pinball wizards are flying into Southwest Florida for four days of competition at The Pinball Asylum — a private, nonprofit club filled with cool pinball machines and the people who love to play them.

They’ll be competing for $20,000 in cash and prizes, including the grand prize: $1,000 in cash and a $7,000 pinball machine from event sponsor Stern Pinball.

The championship takes place May 26-29 and is closed to the public. But you can watch the competition livestreamed on Twitch, and there are also four days of public, pre-tournament events from May 22-25.

The competitors will be traveling from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Denmark, Canada, Austria and Germany.

“They’re the best in the world,” says Josh Sharpe, president of the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA). “These people are the best in the world at pinball.”