Xbox Celebrates the Gaming and Disability Community for Global Accessibility Awareness Day – Xbox Wire

Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) is a great time to bring visibility to the importance of digital access and inclusion and to celebrate the over 400 million players with disabilities playing and creating across the globe. Today, I am excited to share some of the work Team Xbox has done in partnership with the disability community, to bring the power of play and connection to more people. For it is only when we all come together, are intentional about our focus on accessibility throughout the year, and push for more representation in our games and people creating them, that we can truly make Xbox a place where everyone can have fun and experience the joy of gaming. To us this means,

Foster inclusive communities, connections, and support. Gaming has the power to bring people together and share experiences they may not have otherwise had. We want to make it easy to find and connect with a community, to partner with game creators so you can influence the next game and to provide support on accessibility features.

Gaming has the power to bring people together and share experiences they may not have otherwise had. We want to make it easy to find and connect with a community, to partner with game creators so you can influence the next game and to provide support on accessibility features. Enable accessible design and development. Including accessibility and partnering with the disability community from the start of a project results in experiences that more people can enjoy. But sometimes it is hard to know where to start or what resources to consider. We want to make it easy to include and understand gaming accessibility by sharing what we learn, so that we and others can do more.

Including accessibility and partnering with the disability community from the start of a project results in experiences that more people can enjoy. But sometimes it is hard to know where to start or what resources to consider. We want to make it easy to include and understand gaming accessibility by sharing what we learn, so that we and others can do more. Continual investment in accessibility. Accessibility features help players with disabilities play, create, and connect in their own way. We are committed to continually innovating and partnering with the community to consistently deliver accessibility features and innovation into our products, games, and services.

Nothing should come between players and the games they love, which is why we are dedicated to finding accessibility solutions that help eliminate barriers to play and make it easier to connect with others. In celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Xbox is thrilled to share some ways players can connect with the community and creators, new resources for game creators and more accessibility features available for players.

Join us in celebrating GAAD and celebrating the creators and players with disabilities that are part of our community.