11 Pets Available for Adoption on Long Island

Whoa! Let’s all “paws” for a second because May 20 is National Dog Rescue Day! Now you can’t be a part of the fun without a dog, so how about giving the pup of the week, Lola, a try? More of a feline fan? There are plenty that would love nothing more than to go home with you today!

Available for adoption at the Babylon Animal Shelter

Three-year-old Lola is such a nice girl, but as luck would have it, this nice girl always seems to finish last. Lola has little exposure to life outside her previous home. Everything is new and she responds by being strong on leash and in being vocal. Lola will need lots of exercise daily and this, coupled with training, will be the key to her success. Come meet this playful, friendly girl!

For more information about adopting Lola, contact the shelter at 631-643-9270.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Lady Marmalade was a momma found outside with her babies. She quickly let her rescuers know that she is a gentle and loving lady who loves people. Her favorite activities include lounging and taking naps on a nice cat tree or couch! Lady Marmalade can be shy at first, needing some time to adjust and show just how sweet she is. Once settled you will hear her purring and making air biscuits all the time! She does not like to be picked up or held but will rub against you and beg for pets when she wants them. Lady Marmalade would do well with other cats given the proper introduction.

Lady Marmalade has an autoimmune condition called pemphigus which may flare up in stressful situations. If and when her condition flares back up it can be controlled on a course of low dose steroids, which she takes easily in a pill pocket, and de-stressing measures. Due to her condition, she is looking for a quiet, low-stress home with an experienced adopter.

To adopt Lady Marmalade, complete an adoption application here: tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html.

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Everyone is loving the happiness our marvelous 3-year-old Meru (Adoption #D48071) has discovered exploring her brand new catio. Taking in the fresh air and bird watching can be added to her list of favorite activities. To make Meru happy in her first home, all you’ll need is some experience with sensitive cats, children 16 and older, and a place where she can live as the only pet. It’s that simple! In return, she’ll give you tons of head butts to let you know she’s super happy to be yours!

When 3-year-old Ward (Adoption #H209908) arrived, he was grieving deeply for the loss of his home and family. NSALA tucked him into the quietest place available, with the most loving hands experienced in helping fearful cats acclimate to new settings. Time and patience were gifts Ward never received in his previous home. Beginning to trust those who care for him, Ward is enjoying life in the comfort of a predictable space, with feline friends modeling what’s in store with a little curiosity. Ward is searching for adults with experience in nurturing the spirit of timid cats. Because he’s responded so well to his feline roommates, NSALA knows that a confident cat in the home will show him all the joy of family life.

**Double Adoption* When 1-year-olds Mercury (Adoption #H211412) and Mars (Adoption #H211413) were orbiting around someone’s backyard last fall, they had no idea how safe their landing would be. This timid pair of devoted siblings has leaned heavily upon each other as they learn about living in an indoor galaxy. NSALA has given them time and attention in a quiet place where they’ve learned all about trust—and treats! If you’ve had cats before you know love and patience is all that’s needed to coax them into exploring your living room. A family (with children age 12 and above) will provide them the predictable setting in which they’ve found so much success while in our care.

**Double Adoption** When Desi (Adoption #H209108) and Marley (Adoption #H211465) lost the only home they’d ever known, they had no choice but to lean on each other to get through this crisis. Much to their delight, they found out they could lean on NSALA too! Although they’re not the most colorful, outgoing pair you may encounter on your visit to Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center, these loving 4-year-old boys share a talent for sharing visitors’ laps whenever the opportunity feels right to them. They’re going to feel even more content when the laps they land in are those of their permanent family. Do you have a peaceful home with older kids willing to show them love on demand? You could be the laps they’ve been waiting for!

**Double Adoption** Stella (Adoption #H211231) and her son Bruno (Adoption #H211232) shared a quiet home their whole lives, until that lifestyle was interrupted by tragedy. Despite the disruption to their peaceful life, they’re sticking by each other, longing for someone to return them to the tranquility they once enjoyed. We’ve been showering them with tons of love and attention. Nine-year-old Stella has voiced her gratitude with polite chattiness while competing with her son for lap time. Eight-year-old Bruno may not have as much to say as his mom, but he shows his appreciation with robust head bumps. All Stella and Bruno need now is someone special to choose them as their family, and they’ll offer all the gratitude they can muster in return.

When 1-year-old Alutia (Adoption #G26629) first arrived, she was unsure of her new situation and hid in cubbies to avoid altercations. Time in a quiet, sunny room in Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center has smoothed out all the worries from her beautiful brow, and what’s left is a dedicated companion, eager to greet you at the door, hopeful your hands have time for rubs and treats. Alutia is being treated for chronic rhinitis, a covered medical condition through our Pet Health Centers. A family (with children over age 12) experienced in soothing a sensitive soul will pave the way for success. Although she coexists ok with her familiar roommates, we know her true happiness will come from being able to devote all her time and attention to the hero who escorts her home. Will that be you?

For more information about adopting NSALA’s adorable adoptables, contact [email protected].

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!

