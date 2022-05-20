90 Day Fiancé: Deavan Hints At Relationship Update With Jihoon

Former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg made a cryptic Instagram post that fans think is about her Korean estranged husband Jihoon Lee. Single mother Deavan met Jihoon on a dating app and soon became pregnant with their baby Taeyang. However, as the relationship progressed, Deavan found out it was built on lies. Deavan tried to move to Korea twice to start a new life with Jihoon. But while season 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off was still on air, Jihoon announced he and Deavan had split. Deavan had already moved on with her new boyfriend Topher Park and is now expecting a child for the third time.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Fans bashed Deavan for moving on from Jihoon so quickly, and he, in turn, claimed she wasn’t allowing him to contact their son Taeyang. More accusations were hurled by Deavan and Jihoon at each other. Deavan accused Jihoon of allegedly doing “vile things” to her older daughter Drascilla. As per Jihoon, he did so to discipline the child. Deavan implied that the alleged abuse trigged her decision to divorce Jihoon. In September 2020, Deavan confirmed on Instagram that she had officially filed for divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband. Amidst the messy divorce, Deavan supposedly got full custody of Taeyang, who turned three years old in April.





Related: 90 Day Fiancé: What Deavan & Jihoon’s Son Taeyang Looks Like Today

In a new Instagram story on Thursday, Deavan wrote that she’s received the “best news” she’s heard in the past two years. “I’ll announce soon,” Deavan added. She exclaimed how thankful she is to close the chapter and continue a new one. “The past two years have been difficult,” she admitted. Instagram model and influencer Deavan spoke about how she feels like she can breathe again. She’s also happy about finally getting to do things that have been on her wishlist. This seems to involve releasing “all projects” that Deavan has been working on. Fans are sure the news has got to do with Deavan and Jihoon’s divorce being finalized.









In December 2020, Deavan released a teaser for a documentary by Topher’s fashion magazine toph&her. In the video, Deavan mentioned an abusive relationship and her hasty return to America. Deavan was seen revealing how Drascilla has PTSD from when they were staying in Korea. The documentary was never released, even though 90 Day Fiancé fans kept waiting for answers from Deavan. Perhaps with a divorce finally happening, Deavan will be free to talk openly about what happened in her marriage with Jihoon. Meanwhile, Deavan recently made another claim against Jihoon after Taeyang’s birthday. Scorned 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan exposed Jihoon by revealing that he didn’t even pass along birthday wishes to his child on his special day. Instead, Jihoon was posting videos of himself drinking wine with friends at an amusement park.





When Deavan had started sharing sweet family moments with Topher and her kids on social media, 90 Day Fiancé fans hurt for Jihoon, who was heartbroken to see his child calling a stranger his dad. But with two years having passed, and Deavan and Topher’s relationship going stronger than ever, it looks like this time, the Utah native has found happiness at last. Jihoon too seems content with his life in Seoul after getting his plastic surgery makeover. It’s certain that Deavan and Jihoon won’t return together to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way anytime soon. Regardless, TLC viewers wish both of them a better future ahead.





Next: 90 Day Fiancé: How Deavan & Jihoon’s Son Taeyang Has Changed

Source: Deavan Clegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Rebecca & Zied Resurface On Instagram With New Glam Looks





About The Author