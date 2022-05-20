Adorable Adoptables

COREY

Breed: DLH

Age: 2 years

Gender: Male Neutered

Corey has sleek tabby markings and silky long hair and is as sweet as can be. He and his siblings came to us from a faraway shelter after they were found left behind when their people moved away. Corey is ready for a fresh start and would enjoy the company of other pets in the home.

TUESDAY

Breed: DSH

Age: 2 years

Gender: Male Neutered

Tuesday is a handsome fellow with saffron color saucer eyes. He enjoys the company of other cats and would love a fellow playmate in his new home. Tuesday’s favorite thing is playtime with a laser. After a bit of chase, he’ll enjoy downtime with you soaking up pets and chin rubs.

MOANA

Breed: DMH

Age: 1.5 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Moana is a stunning medium hair Tuxedo girl who’s ready for a new home after being dropped at the shelter from a family that didn’t want her because she was pregnant. Poor Moana lost her babies while at the shelter. A wonderful foster took her home and helped her through this loss and now she’s spayed, healthy and ready for a loving home where she can roll around and enjoy the love and belly rubs she deserves!

IRIS

Breed: DSH

Age: 1.5 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Iris is a confident young lady who loves to show off her fabulous Tortie markings. She’ll strut her stuff and make an entrance when she walks into the room. This beautiful lady is sure to brighten up anyones home. Don’t miss out having her as a new addition to your family.

PEACHES

Breed: DSH

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Peaches is a lovely dilute Tortie and devoted sister. Why call the Midwife when your sister is close by? Peaches is bonded with her bestie Socks and supported her though delivery and the raising of her kittens, these two ladies shared babysitting duties and would take turns playing with the babies. Peaches loves to play in the sink with running water. They are hours of entertainment- what are you waiting for?

SOCKS

Breed: DSH

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Socks delivered three beautiful babies and her BFF Peaches was there by her side to support her through it all. Before the kittens were born, Socks and Peaches would both jump up together for lap and ‘biscuit making’ time; they are two of the most loving girls their foster has ever had. Socks loves chasing lasers and toy mice. Her and Peaches are looking for a home together and would do best with older children in the household.