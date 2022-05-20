Amazon issues warning to all customers! Ignoring this advice puts your account at risk





Amazon shoppers would be wise to heed the latest advice from the popular online retailer if they don’t want to become a victim of cyber crime. Online scams are getting ever more sophisticated with thieves not only using fake emails to try and trick unsuspecting customers but even calling them in person in a bid to extract information such as credit card details and account passwords.

According to Citizens Advice, in the first 6 months of 2021 around 36million UK residents were targeted by scammers with over 55s the most likely to be attacked online. It’s clearly a growing problem that’s only going to get worse. So, in a bid to try and help stop its customers become the next victim of online crooks, Amazon has just released some useful advice which is definitely worth taking the time to read. The tips may sound obvious but hackers often use tactics which put consumers under pressure and that’s when mistakes can be made. The retailer says it’s vital to never hand out credit card data over the phone or to pay someone who calls and says they are from the firm. READ MORE: Nokia has just made this budget phone even better value for money

If you do need to speak to someone at Amazon you should always go through the firm’s official website and never phone a number that’s included in an email as it could link you straight to a cyber crook. It’s also vital not to be tricked by a phone call that adds a sense of urgency. Amazon says this is a tactic that’s being increasingly used by hackers with criminals often asking shoppers to act immediately in a bid to make them hand over data before they’ve realised anything is wrong. “We want to help protect you from scammers that attempt to impersonate Amazon,” the firm said in an email seen by Express.co.uk. “Remember these important clues so that you can identify scams and keep your account and information safe.”

HERE’S AMAZON’S ADVICE – DON’T IGNORE IT • Never feel pressured to give information (such as your credit card number or account password) over the phone, especially if the call was unexpected. Scammers may try to use calls, texts, and emails to impersonate Amazon customer service. If you’re ever unsure, it’s safest to end the call/chat and reach out directly to customer support through the Amazon app or website. • Never pay over the phone. Amazon will never ask you to provide payment information, including gift cards (or “verification cards”, as some scammers call them) for products or services over the phone. • Trust Amazon-owned channels. Always go through the Amazon mobile app or website when seeking customer support or when looking to make changes to your account. • Be wary of false urgency. Scammers may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they’re asking. Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act now.