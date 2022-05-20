Blood clots: The habit which ‘raises the risk of unwanted blood clots’ – risk factors

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a medical condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the leg.

The Mayo Clinic says DVT signs and symptoms can include:

Swelling in the affected leg. Rarely, there’s swelling in both legs.

Pain in your leg. The pain often starts in your calf and can feel like cramping or soreness.

Red or discoloured skin on the leg.

A feeling of warmth in the affected leg.

Nonetheless, it notes that deep vein thrombosis can occur without noticeable symptoms.

The organisation adds if you develop signs or symptoms of DVT, contact your doctor.