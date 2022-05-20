Bray Lions launch ‘Little Green Book’ to promote sustainable living

Bray Lions Club has launched a ‘Little Green Book’ to promote sustainable living by explaining what the global warming crisis is and offering suggestions on conservation, travel, waste disposal, fast fashion and other environmental issues.

he 68 page full-colour book, which was researched and written by Frank Corr, Bray Lions Club’s Environmental Officer, was launched on Friday, May 20 at a gathering in the Headlands’ award-winning Community Garden, on Putland Road in Bray.

The book also featured at the Lions Clubs International District Convention in Clonmel with many of the 100 Lions Clubs in Ireland expressing an interest in printing and distributing the publication in their own areas.

Speaking at the launch, Joe Codyre, president of Bray Lions Club said: “Like millions of people all over the world, and particularly the younger generation, we are acutely aware of the enormous damage which has been inflicted on our environment and the real dangers to our planet caused by greenhouse gasses and the erosion of biodiversity.

“In the ‘Little Green Book’ we present some disturbing facts, but we also offer practical suggestions on how we can all push back current trends by embracing a sustainable lifestyle.

“We hope that readers will absorb those facts, accept at least some of the suggestions we offer, and join us in loving the truly amazing planet which has already survives for 4.5 billion year’”.

Bray Lions Club is distributing 1,000 free copies of the ‘Little Green Book’ in the Bray area. A second print run is planned for later this year. Copies can also be obtained by sending an e-mail to littlegreenbook@lionsclubs.ie

The project was initiated by the Bray Lions Club Environmental Team which is planning many more environmental initiatives this summer.

Also on Friday, the County Wicklow LTC Ladies Charity Tennis Competition donated €1,500 to Bray Lions Club.