Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – All Redeem Codes (May 2022)

Players can unlock a variety of cosmetics in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with these redeem codes. Here is every code available in May 2022.

Players can use redeem codes to unlock several different cosmetic items on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in May 2022. These codes allow players to get items for free in Warzone and Cold War rather than having to purchase promoted goods. Typically, new codes are released through Call of Duty’s social media channels or within game trailers.

This is the first time in the game series history that Call of Duty has released free codes instead of forcing the purchase or earning of cosmetic items through gameplay. These cosmetic items include operator skins, calling cards, and weapon emblems. Some of these items are promotional items from companies like Doritos or Mountain Dew.

Several codes have been released since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s release in 2020. To save players time from searching far and wide for every available code, we have collected them all here in one place. Here is every available redeem code and how to use them.

Every Available Redeem Code In Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (May 2022)





2WJJ7GQ1QSQSS

4CQJ0R0L8J8D9

8JYWWCYRTZHES

C9F1HPMVD3NCB

CBHBBGZ4DPWXN – Charm and Calling Card

Charm and Calling Card CRYTJKV157079

DGKDVHQ11S2Z4 – Another Pawn Down Calling Card

Another Pawn Down Calling Card GZ28T7TY5L618 – Doritos Charm – Not Yo Chip, Doritos Calling Card – Another Level, Doritos Sticker – King Cheese, Mountain Dew Charm – Canned Ordinance, Mountain Dew Emblem – Kaboom

Doritos Charm – Not Yo Chip, Doritos Calling Card – Another Level, Doritos Sticker – King Cheese, Mountain Dew Charm – Canned Ordinance, Mountain Dew Emblem – Kaboom JWLCSJ6LFFPBF

M53TJGB2W7647 – Calling Card

Calling Card MVRD3L2WL0TJ3

N6T3059VGQ8KW

R95M2LBQN3M96

X5VCM8QW34170 – Doritos Charm and Mountain Dew Emblem

Doritos Charm and Mountain Dew Emblem XL0FHNCPDX9JK





In order to redeem these codes, players must follow the below steps:

First, go to the Call of Duty official redemption center.

Sign in to the Call of Duty account linked to the console to have the text box appear.

Place each code into the text box without spaces, symbols, or lowercase letters.

The site will then indicate what the code has redeemed if entered correctly.

The items can then be found and used from the in-game inventory once players relaunch Warzone or Black Ops Cold War.

It is important to note that some of these codes have already been unlocked through updates over time. Therefore, the message received for these codes will be “The code you entered has already been redeemed.” Also, players need to close out and re-open the redemption center website for each code. Otherwise, the player will receive this Call of Duty error message, “Please make sure you’re entering your 10 or 13 character code as it’s displayed on your receipt or insert or in the email in which the code was provided.” Once all of these codes have been redeemed, restart the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game, and the rewards will be in the inventory.





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

