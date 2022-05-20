Camilla’s clothes represent ‘marriage between 4 nations’ – ‘important’ when she is Queen

Tartan is a popular print worn regularly by many members of the Royal Family, from Kate Middleton to Princess Anne. However, it seems that Camilla wears the pattern more often than anyone, opting to wear the same outfits on many occasions over a short period of time.

Express.co.uk spoke to personal stylist and fashion expert Samantha Harman about the Duchess’ sartorial choices.

She said: “As Charles and Camilla take on more responsibility and prepare to become King and Queen Consort, maintaining the marriage between all four nations will be of huge importance to them.

“Tartan is a Scottish heritage print, so the link is quite obvious as to why Camilla often chooses it as a print.

“It’s interesting that Camilla wore tartan on public engagements around the time it was announced that the Queen wants her to become Queen Consort.”

