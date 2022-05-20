Carmen Electra Is Joining OnlyFans And She Wants To Use The Platform To Take More Control Of Her Image

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos.”
The Baywatch star just announced that she’s joining the platform, a decision that came as a “no-brainer” to her.
Carmen explained that she hopes to use OnlyFans to help reclaim her image after her likeness was used without her permission by several strip clubs.
Her account is set to feature beauty tutorials, swimwear and lingerie photos, as well as “more sexy, classy pictures and videos” that allow her to be “a little bit more intimate.”
The 50-year-old added that it will be the first time she has the opportunity to “be [her] own boss” and share her “own creative vision” without someone standing over her, telling her what to do.
On top of that, Carmen won’t have to worry about censorship issues, like she does on Instagram, in case she wants “to show a little bit more.”
“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos; you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” Carmen said.
Carmen noted that it “does feel really good to stand up for” herself in a time where many other people have decided to do the same.
“It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it,” Carmen concluded.
