Dr Michael Mosley: The simple activity that can lower your risk of a heart attack by 48%

“Like many people, I suffer from the dreaded mid-afternoon slump,” the podcast host confessed. “One reason for that is our body’s natural circadian rhythms tend towards to dip in energy levels in the afternoon.” But instead of reaching for a cup of coffee, he recommended napping.

Dr Mosley said: “Not only can napping boost our mood and wellbeing but large studies have even shown a link between regular napping and heart health.

“An afternoon nap can sometimes have greater benefits than just getting a longer night’s sleep.”

From boosting memory to lowering your heart attack risk, there’s more to dozing off in the middle of the day than regaining much-needed energy.

Plus, this practice was popular with many famous figures as well. The doctor said: “Winston Churchill regularly recharged himself with an afternoon nap.

