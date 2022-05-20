Edge Computing Worldwide; Identity Management in Motion; Cloud Computing in DoD￼

On today’s episode of The Daily Scoop Podcast, CMMC requirements could be coming to contracts within the next year; and Medicare.gov gets a makeover.

The State department lists edge computing as one of its highest priorities, technologically. It has more than 200 outposts around the world. Brian Merrick, Director of Cloud Programs at the State Department, explains why he calls cloud his agency’s “Swiss Army Knife” for edge computing.

Identity management is one of the key elements of the zero trust shift the federal government is undertaking, according to the Office of Management and Budget. Andre Mendes, the Chief Information Officer at the Commerce Department, describes what he found regarding ID management when he got to the department, and what he did about it.

The Defense Information Systems Agency will run the Defense Department’s huge Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Program. The Department expects to make its award in December. Sharon Woods, the Executive Director for the Cloud Computing Program Office at the Defense Information Systems Agency, explains why cloud computing isn’t a one-size-fits-all model.

The Daily Scoop Podcast is available every weekday afternoon. Listen more here.

