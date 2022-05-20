Elevate your environment with a pair of minimal LED lamps | Engadget

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget’s editorial staff.

Proper lighting can have a positive impact on your mood. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, cozy and activating ambiances impact pleasure and arousal levels in elderly volunteers, but you don’t have to wait until your twilight years to explore these benefits.

These effects largely depend on your bulbs, so you may want to shop for fixtures that offer color-changing lights. For example, neon hues might prepare you for marathon gaming sessions, while cool, ambient tones can set the mood for movie night. The Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from Lamp Depot could do the trick, and you can purchase a two-pack for $140.

These lamps offer over 16 million hues that can add flair to your interior style. With the included remote, you can cycle between these options and more than 300 multi-color effects. Plus, Lamp Depot claims the bulbs are rated at 50,000 hours, but the company provides a one-year warranty should you run into issues before then.

From family parties to evening wind-downs, this sleek floor lamp allows you to adjust your lighting to suit the environment and time of day. You can place the fixtures on opposing corners to complement each other or split them between multiple rooms to spread the illumination across your home.

The lamp has a discreet design, allowing you to place it in any open corner of a room. You can easily tuck the legs beneath raised furniture like desks and dressers. And if you enjoy hosting friends, family and neighbors, the fixture’s sturdy metal construction and rubber feet help it stay in place, even when your guests don’t.

If you’re looking for a subtle way to elevate your environment, consider a pair of Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps. You can purchase two on sale for $140 or 53 percent off.

Prices subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.