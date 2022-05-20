F1 TRACKS: Morat pick the tunes for us ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix | Formula 1®

This week’s F1 Tracks takeover has just dropped, with Colombian band Morat providing the soundtrack for this week’s Spanish Grand Prix, the sixth race of the 2022 season.

The musicians from Bogota – who are releasing their new song Paris featuring Duki today – have chosen an array of tracks featuring some of their own best songs, along with music from bands like The Beatles and Imagine Dragons, and talented solo artists like The Weeknd, Rosalia and many more.

Click here to listen to the full playlist – and continue reading for the exclusive Q&A with Morat.

What’s the best thing about F1?

Oh there’s tons of incredible things regarding F1. On one hand, we love the fact that F1 might be the sport most closely related to scientific and technological developments when it comes to the pursuit of the best car. This not only shows an incredible team work between the pilot and the rest of the team but also evens out the competition among the different teams.

The strategy behind every single race makes the adrenaline pump as high as it gets, not only for the team but also for the audience as well. F1 is definitely one of the most competitive championships among all sports and that’s amazing.

Any similarities between the buzz of F1 and the buzz of live music?

Definitely! Just as a pilot relies on his team, we count on our team in every single concert and the adrenaline is also crazy when it comes to live music. In the end, sports and music are probably two of the most moving things in the world and passion and dedication runs though the drivers and musicians’ blood.

Also a less obvious similarity is the fact that cars and instruments are both objects that are meant to be used. Just as a guitar gets out of tune if no one plays it, a car gets rusty if no one drives it. Not all objects share this particular trait put it seems as if cars and guitars were meant to be used, as if they had a soul. That is pretty amazing too.

Favourite driver?

All-time favorite driver? Obviously we would have to say Juan Pablo Montoya. This season? The band is divided: some root for Checo Perez and some for Carlos Sainz.