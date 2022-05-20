Farm the Dead to Stay Alive in Deadcraft – Xbox Wire

Summary Take on the apocalypse today with Deadcraft on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!

on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! If you’re not sure whether you’re ready to face the full zombie attack, a free demo is also available now!

Find out more about Deadcraft’s twist on the zombie survival-action genre.

Hi everyone! Today, we’ve pleased to announce that Deadcraft is available worldwide on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles!

Coming from Marvelous’ First Studio, creators of Daemon x Machina, Deadcraft is a new deadly and daring game where you must farm the dead to stay alive!

In Deadcraft, you take on the role of Reid, a half-human, half-zombie protagonist, as you slice through hordes of foes on a quest for righteous vengeance. You must wield inhuman powers to fend off enemies while fighting to stay alive in the wasteland.

In your quest, you must build fantastical new armaments, conjure curious concoctions, or even grow and harvest your own zombie soldiers to stand by your side against whatever the apocalypse throws at you.

Collect and plant the corpses of your enemies to grow your very own undead workers, and scrap and scavenge for materials to create an unholy amalgamation of survival items that will keep you and your zombie army going!

Help out other survivors to learn new abilities and recipes or take what you want by shaking down a local and getting money and supplies to keep you going. Use your death-defying powers but take care to maintain your humanity as you searching through the apocalyptic chaos for an ally and exact justice on those who seek to capture you.

Deadcraft is available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S so go out there and start your zombie adventure, but remember in order to stay alive, you’ll need to take full advantage of the dead!