Florida woman jokes about ‘puppy’ found on e-Bay


A Florida woman posted about her new “puppy” Saturday. “I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him,” Cindy Frasier said in a post. She says this new ‘pet’ hisses and growls at her. “Does anyone know if Cesar Milan works with this new breed, Chihauhator or Gatohauhau? His dispositions is a little nasty and at 7 feet, 6 inches ,” she said in her post.”I want him to be more respectful,” Frasier said in the post. According to Frasier, she discovered a gator as she headed to a golf cart.She originally planned on catching some sunset photos, but those plans quickly changed when she found the surprise guest waiting in her path. Frasier says it was a close call as she turned the corner holding her dog and her phone. “He is the reason I didn’t get sunset photos last night,” Frasier wrote. She gladly shared about the close encounter and got some laughs as well.

