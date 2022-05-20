Gene McCloud Erekson 1932-2022, 89, of Springville/Provo, Utah, passed away on May 10, 2022, from natural causes and returned to his Father in Heaven and family members who preceded him death including his sweetheart of 56 years Arlene Swenson Erekson.

Gene was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Loka, Utah to Leslie and Grace Webb Erekson.

He spent most of his childhood in Payson, Utah but moved to Provo, Utah during High School graduating from Provo High in 1951. He was drafted in Dec. 1952 to serve his country during the Korean War and was able to marry his sweetheart Arlene Swenson Erekson on Jan. 9, 1953 in Salt Lake Temple before being deployed to full-time active duty.

After his service in the Army, he returned home and continued his training and education where he became a typewriter and business machine technician and went to work for Lloyd’s Typewriter and Business machines in Provo, Utah where he worked for many years.

Through direct opportunities in the business machine industry and his association with IBM, he learned how to program, fix and repair computers before computer science was offered as a college program or degree. He became a pioneer in the computer science industry not only here in Utah by starting the first Data Processing company, (Computer Systems Service Inc.) which became the service many of the cities in Utah used to automate their utility billing for the first time. They also became the service that most counties used to automate voter registration. He also had opportunity to work as a consultant for several computer and technology companies in their early years during the 1970’s and 80’s in Silicon Valley as they relied on his knowledge and experience.

He was an active member of the LDS church and served faithfully in many callings including serving a mission to New Orleans, LA, and Oklahoma to do public record microfilming for genealogy dept. Gene also served in the Provo Temple for years with his wife Arlene. He is survived by his four children: Dr. David (Cheri) Erekson, Leslie Erekson, Marie (Randy) Baker, and Michele (Matt) Farr; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; one brother Paul (Valerie) Erekson.

Gene will always be remembered for his true love and respect for his sweetheart and wife

Arlene. Their love for one another will always be remembered by those that knew them as a “True Love Story” and great example of what “Eternal Love” can be.

Funeral Services will be held Wed. May 25, 2022, at 11 am with viewing prior to service from 930am – 1045am for friends and family that want to attend.

Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com