Heart attack: Certain facial features could be hinting you’re at risk – what to look for

WebMD states that the hormone is believed to contribute to the hardening of arteries, and could increase the risk of blood clots when taken at high doses in the form of a supplement.

“An increase in testosterone hormones is always associated with a higher risk of heart diseases, explaining why men are at higher infection risks than ladies,” added Miss Wassermann.

She continued: “Excess testosterone hormones in the body can lead to the deposition of fats on arteries or other blood vessels, increase cholesterol amounts, spike blood pressure and cause narrowing or thickening of blood vessels.

“The signs could also be triggered by inheritance as new studies linked the changes in hairlines, facial cholesterol deposits, and high cholesterol levels to be common among people of the same family and can be passed to newborns.”