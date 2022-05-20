Joanne Marie Meyerhofer Obituary (2022)

Joanne Marie Wesolowski was born November 5, 1934, to Raymond and Gladys (Otto) Wesolowski in Independence, Oregon. She passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022, at Santiam Hospital, Stayton, Oregon.

Joanne started school in Hopville, Oregon. The family moved to Aumsville, Oregon, where she attended West Stayton School, Aumsville High School, and then the newly built Cascade High School. Her childhood included working on the family farm helping with row crops, and she continued helping her parents throughout her adult years.

Joanne married David Meyerhofer in May 1960 and their family was complete with four children, Rose, Sherry, Leonard (Butch), and Carol. Joanne was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her children and taking care of her family. Her many skills included cooking, baking, canning, sewing, crocheting, singing, painting, gardening, writing, crafts, handmade greeting cards, and pulling a party together quickly. She also enjoyed family events, family reunions, and taking many photographs.

Joanne was a life-long learner and enjoyed continuing her education through various learning opportunities including Oregon State University Extension in Marion County, where she served as an officer in her local chapter, and taking classes at Chemeketa Community College. She also enjoyed Craft Warehouse monthly greeting card-making, and a weekly card-making group.

After taking a class on, Joanne wrote her own life story, and then blessed each of her children on their 40 birthday with a book about their life so far. She also wrote several books on family genealogies, poems — one of which was published, several children’s books, and several songs. Family genealogy was an ongoing interest and she researched and collected information for her family and shared information with many other family members.

In previous years, Joanne was a member of the Immaculate Conception Altar Society.

After raising her children Joanne worked at RainSweet, Inc. in Salem, and served on the Safety Committee.

Joanne lived the last five years in assisted living at the Elliott Residence of Marian Estates in Sublimity, Oregon, making many friends. She continued making handmade greeting cards, enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, and other activities. The family would like to thank the staff at Elliott Residence and the staff at Santiam Hospital, for their care and kind support of Joanne and the family.

Joanne was a kind, gentle, and generous woman.

Preceding her in death were her parents. She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, David, children, Rose Aplet (David) Mack, Sherry (Mark) Stuckart, Leonard (Brenda) Aplet, Carol (Oscar) Becerra, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her sister Loretta Meyerhofer, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Interred at Willamette National Cemetery. At her request, no services were held.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne, please visit our floral store.

Published by Weddle Funeral Service – Stayton on May 20, 2022.