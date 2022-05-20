Kapono, my first true pet: Pet Tributes

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.

Kapono Gabrielle McCall

Mini poodle

Passed away on May 20, 2020.

Kapono Gabrielle McCall was the light of my life.

He was my first true pet. Prior to him, I was not necessarily into animals, but Kapono taught me that the natural and unconditional love of a pet, especially dogs, is something everyone should experience.

Kapono opened my heart to other pets, namely his current siblings:

Barack Lennox McCall, Princess Bailey Rivers McCall, and Drakko deLeon McCall.

Our entire family loved Kapono and was best friends with “Granny,” and I am sure they are having heavenly fussing as they did on earth.

We miss you Kapono, but know that you will live within our hearts forever.

Valarie J. McCall,

Cleveland

For more pet tributes, click HERE

https://www.cleveland.com/topic/cleveland-pet-tributes/