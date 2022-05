The Duchess looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder black and white grown.

The dress is by designer Roland Mouret and is called the Lamble Off-The Shoulder Two-Tone Gown, in Black/White.

Kate’s dress is said to cost costs £2,700 according to The Daily Express’ official royal reporter, Richard Palmer.

She also wore sparkly star earrings, believed to be from Robinson Pelham. They are the Tsar Star Studs and Drops and cost a staggering £10,560.